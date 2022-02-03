Tidal Finance Market Cap Tops $1.23 Million (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. Tidal Finance has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $248,866.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Tidal Finance Profile

Tidal Finance is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

