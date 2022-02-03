Titan Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $339,078.44 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $339,078.44 and approximately $30.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Titan Coin has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006715 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00011344 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000550 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000084 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.