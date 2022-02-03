TitanSwap Price Hits $1.15 on Top Exchanges (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One TitanSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00003130 BTC on popular exchanges. TitanSwap has a market cap of $61.64 million and approximately $70,064.00 worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TitanSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00043965 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00112894 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TitanSwap is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TitanSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TitanSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.