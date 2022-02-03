TokenPay Market Capitalization Hits $764,689.93 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. TokenPay has a total market cap of $764,689.93 and approximately $74,937.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0346 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,536.76 or 0.99909782 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00078163 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00021554 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00026457 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.15 or 0.00460873 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

