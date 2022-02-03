Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Stake Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 44.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the second quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 10.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,390,000 after purchasing an additional 64,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

TR stock opened at $33.16 on Thursday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.72 and a 52-week high of $39.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12 and a beta of -0.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.30%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.