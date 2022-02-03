TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,722 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 108,465 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.42% of TopBuild worth $28,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLD. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,764,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,327,000 after acquiring an additional 126,527 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,455,000 after acquiring an additional 244,069 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 545,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,883,000 after acquiring an additional 37,508 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 480,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,934,000 after acquiring an additional 258,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 934.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,688,000 after acquiring an additional 318,278 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLD. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.63.

NYSE:BLD opened at $235.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.57. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $179.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.07.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $845.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.73 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $1,057,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total transaction of $546,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

