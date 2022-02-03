Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 10,015 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,390% compared to the average daily volume of 672 put options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 24.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 58.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MYTE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group began coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.89.

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock traded down $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $14.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,938. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $35.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.15.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.