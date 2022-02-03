Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 2,138 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,713% compared to the average daily volume of 76 put options.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:VIAV traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $15.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.59. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.45 and a beta of 0.71. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $326.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.59 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $37,656.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $75,179.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,249 shares of company stock valued at $399,095. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.