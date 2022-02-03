Traders Purchase Large Volume of World Wrestling Entertainment Put Options (NYSE:WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 3,685 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 810% compared to the average daily volume of 405 put options.

In other news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $161,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 41.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.3% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.7% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 48,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WWE. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

WWE traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1 year low of $45.87 and a 1 year high of $70.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.63 and its 200-day moving average is $52.41.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 38.71%. The business had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

