Tranchess (CHESS) Price Hits $1.15 on Exchanges

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last week, Tranchess has traded 30.5% higher against the dollar. Tranchess has a total market cap of $70.81 million and approximately $75.67 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranchess coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00003140 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,697.41 or 0.99899624 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00077036 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00021578 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00025341 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.66 or 0.00456401 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Tranchess Profile

Tranchess is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,382,200 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

