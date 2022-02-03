Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the December 31st total of 51,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $82.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $621.90 million, a P/E ratio of 53.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.49. Transcat has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.97.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). Transcat had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Transcat will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total value of $3,055,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Scott Deverell sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $47,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $3,323,420. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 4.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 821,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,960,000 after acquiring an additional 33,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 436,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Transcat by 9.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 414,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,429,000 after buying an additional 34,296 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Transcat by 43.2% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,959,000 after buying an additional 90,600 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Transcat by 10.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after buying an additional 15,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

