TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $719.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $628.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.51, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $615.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $624.43. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $552.72 and a 12 month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jane M. Cronin bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $634.27 per share, with a total value of $190,281.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total value of $26,458,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $40,287,435. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 78,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,600,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,489,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

