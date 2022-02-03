Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $94.95

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.95 ($1.28) and traded as low as GBX 74.40 ($1.00). Transense Technologies shares last traded at GBX 74.40 ($1.00), with a volume of 18 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 5.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 83.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 94.95. The company has a market capitalization of £12.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.40.

In other Transense Technologies news, insider Melvyn Segal bought 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of £4,958.64 ($6,666.63). Also, insider Nigel Rogers purchased 10,000 shares of Transense Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of £8,400 ($11,293.36). Insiders have acquired a total of 30,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,864 in the last quarter.

Transense Technologies plc develops, manufactures, and sells wireless and battery-less sensor systems using surface acoustic wave technology primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, SAW and Translogik. The company offers inspection gauges for car and commercial truck, and bus tyres; and tread depth, tyre pressure, radio frequency identification, and tyre pressure monitoring system data collection tool; radio frequency identification tags, patches, and passenger car audit system products, as well as various types of probes.

