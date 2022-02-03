Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.37

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.37 and last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 1009638 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TREB shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Trebia Acquisition by 111.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,900,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,848,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in Trebia Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $6,771,000. Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new stake in Trebia Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $6,426,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trebia Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $4,573,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Trebia Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $4,460,000. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Trebia Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:TREB)

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

