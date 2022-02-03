Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.37

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.37 and last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 1009638 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TREB shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72.
About Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB)
Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
Further Reading: Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Trebia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trebia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.