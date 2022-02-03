Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,391 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69,410 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Trex worth $25,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trex during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Trex by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TREX. Barclays raised their target price on Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.82.

TREX opened at $95.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.44. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.76 and a 1-year high of $140.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 2,150 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $281,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $640,276.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,274 shares of company stock worth $2,123,699 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

