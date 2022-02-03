Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 13,464 Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,464 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 49.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 64.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 195.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total transaction of $89,520.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total value of $418,817.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,695 shares of company stock valued at $14,078,973. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $129.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.08 and a 200 day moving average of $204.37. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $115.55 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The company had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COUP shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.57.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.