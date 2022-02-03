Trexquant Investment LP Buys 150,197 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,197 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 422.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth about $40,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

TME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.68.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $5.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.86. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.55. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.