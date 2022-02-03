Trexquant Investment LP Buys 4,960 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 64.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

NYSE LH opened at $273.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.75. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $223.36 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.40.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.