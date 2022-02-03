Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 48,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 207.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

AFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.69.

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $571,971.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $569,312.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,720 shares of company stock worth $3,426,009 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AFL opened at $63.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.64. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $44.93 and a 12 month high of $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.