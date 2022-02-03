Trexquant Investment LP Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 128.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,373 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.6% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $251.26 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $256.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.25.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.44%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

