Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.55 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after purchasing an additional 689,662 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,095,000 after buying an additional 97,239 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,318,000 after buying an additional 9,417 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 105.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after buying an additional 468,973 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 849,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,297,000 after buying an additional 37,898 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIIB opened at $224.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.88 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $363.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.75.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

