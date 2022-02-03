Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.71 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 14.3% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.38.

Shares of KMB opened at $135.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $125.27 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.33.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.07%.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.