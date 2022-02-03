Trexquant Investment LP Has $3.03 Million Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 75.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 24,415 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Lyft were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,016,574 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $54,478,000 after buying an additional 7,483 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at $590,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,058,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,973,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lyft alerts:

LYFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.66.

In other Lyft news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $362,292.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,328. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LYFT opened at $38.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.58. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.24 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.