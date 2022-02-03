Trexquant Investment LP Increases Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 705.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,921 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,588 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in HDFC Bank by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in HDFC Bank by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDB opened at $69.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.41. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $61.35 and a 52-week high of $84.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.