Trexquant Investment LP Increases Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 716.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 96,334 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,562,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,703,000 after buying an additional 1,052,938 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,878,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,324 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Pure Storage by 29.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,304,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,796 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Pure Storage by 5.1% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,138,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,347,000 after purchasing an additional 249,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 4.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,208,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,729,000 after purchasing an additional 137,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $26.40 on Thursday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.79 and a 12-month high of $35.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $562.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $921,830.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PSTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.37.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.