Trexquant Investment LP Invests $2.33 Million in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,031 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $465,937,000 after acquiring an additional 257,611 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Best Buy by 9.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,453,455 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $397,080,000 after acquiring an additional 287,235 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 8.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,116,707 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $358,360,000 after acquiring an additional 251,323 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at $272,224,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 1.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,790,794 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $205,905,000 after acquiring an additional 28,158 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY opened at $99.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.75 and a 200 day moving average of $111.08. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.93 and a twelve month high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.