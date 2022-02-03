Trexquant Investment LP Invests $2.42 Million in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,674,047,000 after buying an additional 75,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,707,887,000 after acquiring an additional 17,115 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 851,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,320,566,000 after acquiring an additional 12,904 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 728,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,324,321,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $891,436,000 after acquiring an additional 12,152 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,484.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.57, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,256.27 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,606.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1,758.95.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Stephens upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,974.21.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.