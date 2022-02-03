Trexquant Investment LP Invests $2.79 Million in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 124.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $452.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.23 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $463.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $472.83.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

