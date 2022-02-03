Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,477 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in AES were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AES by 173.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,539,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,600 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AES during the third quarter worth about $5,927,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of AES by 182.0% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 967,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,088,000 after purchasing an additional 624,408 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 41.4% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 417,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 122,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Socorro Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of AES by 32.5% during the third quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 595,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,592,000 after purchasing an additional 145,999 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AES opened at $22.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The AES Co. has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $29.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.