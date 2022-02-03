Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $2.35 Million Investment in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 64.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

CPB opened at $44.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.68.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 47.28%.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

