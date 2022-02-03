Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on 3M from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $199.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Langenberg & Company raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

MMM stock opened at $166.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $96.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.04. 3M has a 52 week low of $160.54 and a 52 week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

