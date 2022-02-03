Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,450 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 141.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,137,743,000 after acquiring an additional 985,452 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $357,338,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,225,060,000 after acquiring an additional 323,506 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,596,000. Finally, North Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,332,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $830.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $773.36.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.96, for a total value of $18,435,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,099 shares of company stock valued at $46,166,705. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $481.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.76 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $388.56 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $610.81 and its 200 day moving average is $675.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.42 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

