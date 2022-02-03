Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 137,283 EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 137,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EQT by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,692,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $594,170,000 after acquiring an additional 467,516 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,716,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in EQT by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,417 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,876,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $99,774,000 after acquiring an additional 50,272 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,515,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $22.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average is $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $24.83.

EQT declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

EQT Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

