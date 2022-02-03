Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.08.

ADM opened at $76.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.94. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $76.84. The company has a current ratio of 11.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.