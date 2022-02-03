Trexquant Investment LP Sells 27,449 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 49.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,816 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 27,449 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,321,654 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $118,632,000 after buying an additional 477,500 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in NetApp by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 101,347 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 24,391 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of NetApp by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $88.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $309,501.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,619 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NTAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.32.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

