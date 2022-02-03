Trexquant Investment LP Sells 3,475 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 141.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 136.7% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $57.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FAST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

