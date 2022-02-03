Trexquant Investment LP Takes $2.48 Million Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 71,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STNE. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 566.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,913,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025,844 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,846,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,242,000 after buying an additional 2,312,176 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,038,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,130,000 after buying an additional 1,959,261 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 5,766,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,209,000 after buying an additional 1,855,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 342.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,503,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,213,000 after buying an additional 1,164,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $95.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.83 and a beta of 2.37.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STNE shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

