Trexquant Investment LP Takes $3.67 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.53.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $164.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.99. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $144.09 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $391,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

