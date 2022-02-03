Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 7.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth $223,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $237.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.71 and its 200-day moving average is $263.49. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $179.37 and a one year high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.05). ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RMD. Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, CLSA raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.50.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.58, for a total value of $651,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total value of $1,373,009.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,481 shares of company stock worth $12,659,052 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

