Trexquant Investment LP Trims Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,861 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $207.55 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.05 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $142.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.09.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.38.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

