Trexquant Investment LP Trims Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,861 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:HON opened at $207.55 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.05 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $142.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.09.
Honeywell International Company Profile
Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.
