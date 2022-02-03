Trifast (LON:TRI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $145.67

Trifast plc (LON:TRI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 145.67 ($1.96) and traded as high as GBX 154.88 ($2.08). Trifast shares last traded at GBX 152 ($2.04), with a volume of 56,629 shares trading hands.

TRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.50) price target on shares of Trifast in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Trifast alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.57. The company has a market cap of £206.81 million and a P/E ratio of 25.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 155.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 145.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Trifast’s payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

In other news, insider Clare Foster sold 35,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.88), for a total transaction of £49,306.60 ($66,290.13).

Trifast Company Profile (LON:TRI)

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Trifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.