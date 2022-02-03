TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain Sells 125 Shares

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $10,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul Edward Chamberlain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 125 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total value of $11,865.00.

Shares of TriNet Group stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.27. 253,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,042. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $69.43 and a one year high of $109.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.52.

TNET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 210.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 11,692 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

