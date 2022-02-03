Trisura Group (TSU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Trisura Group to post earnings of C$0.36 per share for the quarter.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$91.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$90.00 million.

TSE TSU opened at C$43.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34. Trisura Group has a one year low of C$22.97 and a one year high of C$49.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93.

In other news, Director David James Clare sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.42, for a total transaction of C$45,550.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$947,122.20.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSU. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trisura Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$58.44.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

