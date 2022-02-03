Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 246 ($3.31).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBOX. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.56) to GBX 282 ($3.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.36) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 265 ($3.56) price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 270 ($3.63) to GBX 275 ($3.70) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.56) to GBX 260 ($3.50) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of LON BBOX opened at GBX 244.20 ($3.28) on Thursday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 175.30 ($2.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 288 ($3.87). The firm has a market cap of £4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 238.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 228.61.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

