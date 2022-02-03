TRON Price Tops $0.0592 on Top Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 3rd. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a total market cap of $6.03 billion and $880.14 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0592 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002740 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003878 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000262 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,800,868,157 coins and its circulating supply is 101,800,866,866 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

