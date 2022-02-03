TrueCar Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TRUE)

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 9,049 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,020% compared to the typical daily volume of 290 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.60.

Get TrueCar alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in TrueCar during the third quarter worth $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TrueCar during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in TrueCar by 20.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 30.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.30 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.46. TrueCar has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $6.25.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $54.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.76 million. TrueCar had a net margin of 26.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TrueCar will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

Read More: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.