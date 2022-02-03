TrueDeck Market Capitalization Tops $72,692.30 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 40% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 56.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $72,692.30 and approximately $18,998.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueDeck coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrueDeck alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00043106 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00115048 BTC.

TrueDeck Coin Profile

TrueDeck (TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueDeck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueDeck and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.