TrueFeedBack Achieves Market Cap of $3.95 Million (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $3.95 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack (CRYPTO:TFBX) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com . The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

