Truist Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for HCA Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will earn $4.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.24. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $20.36 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.21.

NYSE:HCA opened at $240.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.45 and a 200-day moving average of $247.13. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $165.14 and a 52 week high of $269.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

